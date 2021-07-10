These Manga Are the Biggest in the U.S. of 2021

✖

In the past few years, Japanese manga has hit North America with a vengeance, working in tandem with the various anime series spawned from the medium including the likes of My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Dragon Ball, and almost too many others to count. In a recent chart, the top sellers in the United States have been revealed for the medium, with many of those that hit the top ten perhaps surprising followings of manga when it comes to which stories struck the biggest chords within Western fans and sold the most copies.

According to ICv2's "Top 10 Manga Graphic Novel Franchises" for Spring 2021, the manga that sold the most in North America so far are the following:

1.) My Hero Academia/My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

2.) Attack On Titan

3.) Junji Ito

4.) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

5.) Berserk

6.) Tokyo Ghoul/Tokyo Ghoul:RE

7.) Promised Neverland

8.) Jujutsu Kaisen

9.) Naruto/Boruto

10.) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Based on the past sales figures for manga, it's no surprise to see that the adventures of Midoriya and the other students claimed the top spot once again. What is surprising is that we have yet to hear any word about the popular franchise giving its spin-off series, My Hero Academia Vigilantes, an anime adaptation. With the side story set to end in the near future in the pages of its manga, the series works as a companion piece by not only exploring heroes operating outside of the law to fight crime, but also diving into the past for some of the franchise's biggest heroes, including Mirko, Eraserhead, and more.

In the past, Berserk is a series that wouldn't routinely crack the Top 10 when it came to highest selling series in North America, but unfortunately, the passing of creator Kentaro Miura has clearly increased the number of fans looking to dive into the series for the first time or revisit the tragic tale of the Band of the Hawk. Much like Vigilantes, no anime adaptations have been revealed that will once again cover Berserk, but there are plenty of anime fans dying to see Guts in animation once again.

Via AOT Wiki