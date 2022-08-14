Demon Slayer Cosplay Takes on Tanjiro's Gnarliest Look

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is ready for Tanjiro Kamado's comeback in the third season by taking on one of the sword fighter's gnarliest looks in the series yet. The second season of the anime adapting the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series wrapped up its run earlier this year, and the arc had pit Tanjiro and the others against the toughest challenges yet. The demons are getting stronger alongside how much the Demon Slayers are, and Tanjiro needed to push himself to grow quickly in order to have any chance of survival against these new threats.

Tanjiro and the others pushed their bodies and minds to the limit and damaged themselves beyond ever before as they fought against their first real Upper Six threats, and this was especially seen with Tanjiro himself. Not only did he grow to a stronger new level, but he unleashed a major string of attacks to land some kind of damage. But now his gnarliest look has gotten an unexpected makeover from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram who took Tanjiro's bloody self and interpreted it in a whole new way. Check it out below:

Demon Slayer will be coming back with Season 3 in the near future, but has yet to set a release date or window for its new episodes. Picking up from the next arc of the series, the new episodes will be adapting the Swordsmith Village arc in which Tanjiro and the others take on the next major threat from the upper ranks of Muzan's various demons. This next arc will feature tougher foes, bigger fights, and some new Hashira joining the fold with the likes of the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, getting into the center of the action this time around.

This new season will feature the same staff and cast from the first two seasons and movie, so if you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer's run so far, you can actually find it all streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the franchise as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What are you hoping to see from Tanjiro in Demon Slayer's third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!