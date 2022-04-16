Demon Slayer Season 3 Shares First Trailer: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has dropped the very first trailer for Season 3 of the anime! The second season of the series wrapped up its run earlier this year with the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and fans were already anxious to see more. Thankfully a third wave of episodes was indeed confirmed to be in the works as following the second season finale, it was revealed that the series would be returning with a full adaptation of the next arc from the series, Swordsmith Village, which brings in even more Hashira into the action in full.

The Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ramps up the action seen in the Entertainment District even more so with more Hashira joining the action, more of the Upper Ranks making their move, and generally much fiercer battles than what was seen before. As part of the celebration for the anime’s third anniversary, Demon Slayer debuted the first trailer for the Swordsmith Village arc season that not only revisits previous events, but teases what’s to come! You can check it out in full below:

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc picks up shortly after the events of the Entertainment District Arc and reintroduces the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Just as seen with the arcs and Hashiras introduced before, this will be the first time the two of them will be thrown into the action and fans will get to see what they’re capable of. It’s important that two of them join the fight this time around as well as the stakes are now higher than they ever have been before thanks to Daki and Gyutaro’s defeat in the second season.

The final moments of the second season teases that the Upper Ranks are now going to make their move with one of them totally defeated, and thus things will really be picking up from here on it. The third season of the anime kicks off what can be considered the second half of the series as a whole, and thus there are lots of reasons to be excited for what’s on the way. Unfortunately, no release date or window has been set as of this writing.

What do you think? How do you feel about the first trailer for Demon Slayer's third season? What are you hoping to see from the Swordsmith Village arc?