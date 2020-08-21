Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train To Get Novel Adaptation

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is looking to adapt one of the most action packed arc from the anime franchise into its first ever feature length film that will be released later this fall, and it seems as if the events of the movie will be adapted into a novel to coincide with the big release. With the upcoming movie continuing the story that was told in Demon Slayer's manga, the first feature length film will most likely act as a bridge between the first season of the anime and the eventual second season of the white hot property!

The Mugen Train film will follow Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying friends as they hop aboard a train that is chock full of demons that they are hoping to eradicate, while meeting new friends and foes during the adventure. With the first season giving us an introduction into the tragic world of both Tanjiro and Nezuko, two siblings who lost their family to the claws of one of the most powerful demons in their world, the pair have been travelling the world in a bid to not only eliminate demons, but find a cure for Nezuko who is currently battling against the demon blood that now runs through her veins!

This upcoming novel adaptation isn't the first book to be released for the Demon Slayer franchise, with three having already been created that cover the story line of the first season, written by author Aya Yajima and being released on the same day as the theatrical release on October 16th!

The official description for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train reads as such:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the "Mugen Train", where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aborad the Mugen Train on track to despair".

Though the story of Demon Slayer in the manga might have ended, it's clear that the anime still has plenty of material to adapt for both the tv series and movies of the franchise!

Will you be picking up this novel adaptation of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train should it be made available? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Via Anime News Network

