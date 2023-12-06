Sorry, Power Rangers - A Toothy Tokusatsu Hero Is Taking Over Japan

The genre known as Sentai has given fans all over the world some major television series and movies over the year. It's hard to debate that the most popular in North America has become the Power Rangers franchise, first beginning with Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and spawning countless seasons, movies, and specials during its history. Recently, a new hilarious hero from Japan has emerged in the form of "Dentman", who might not be the crime fighter that you are expecting.

Dentman first emerged in 2016, but has become widely known thanks to the pictures that have found their way online of the Sentai-style hero sharing tips on how to keep citizens' teeth clean. Creating a number of social media accounts to promote teeth cleaning, Dentman has a hilarious villain that he will routinely face down who just so happens to have a piece of candy for a face. At present, Dentman has yet to receive his own television series and/or feature length film, but he is still crusading across Japan in an effort to fight cavities.

Dentman Rises

Social media users have been discovering Dentman recently, with the Sentai-style hero even taking the opportunity to respond to potential fans. Aside from carrying around a giant tooth brush as his go-to weapon, Dentman also has a helmet that is modeled from a human tooth, really hammering home the aesthetic.

𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐄𝐓𝐇



歯磨きの時間だ pic.twitter.com/FHhnvAdT5q — 口腔戦士デンタマン（DENTMAN） (@dent_man8020) December 6, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Dentman has an official website, and here's how the wandering superhero describes himself, "An oral warrior dispatched from the tooth fairy world. He is based around the world and works daily to protect the oral peace of humankind. Under the slogan "Root Canal Filling in Your Heart," he is working to reduce the number of people who dislike dentists and tooth brushing."

The latest Power Rangers to arrive on Netflix was Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Here's how the streaming service describes the latest Sentai series, ""Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space! The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd's latest threat, and they won't do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords!"

Who is your favorite Sentai hero in the history of the genre? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.