Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram Poster Released

Case Closed has been one of the longest running anime franchises, giving the likes of One Piece a run for its money. At this point in time, Detective Conan has received a staggering twenty-six feature-length films to expand his sleuthing career. This spring, Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram will be hitting theaters in Japan and has a new poster to prove it.

Despite continuing its story for decades, Conan's detective adventures haven't been confirmed to be ending any time soon. The next movie will hit Japanese theaters on April 12th, with the project touting a secret so big that it won't have any preview screenings for anime fans.

Million Dollar Poster

If this is your first time hearing of Detective Conan's upcoming movie, here's how the franchise describes Case Closed's next venture, "A notice from Kaito Kid arrived at the repository of the Onoe Zaibatsu in Hakodate, Hokkaido. This time, Kid is aiming for a Japanese sword which is said to be related to Toshizo HIijikata, the vice commander of Shinsengumi, who lived in the end of Edo period. Why does Kid, who has pursued Big Jewel, go after the sword? Meanwhile, Heiji Hattori, the great detective from the west, and Conan, also visited the site for a kendo tournament to be held in Hakodate. On the day of the crime announcement, Heiji discovers Kid's disguise and hunts him down…!?At the same time, the body with a cross cut on the chest was found in Hakodate warehouse district."

The description continues, "A Japanese-American man known as the "Merchant of Death" who works as an arms dealer throughout Asia has emerged from the investigation. He was looking for treasures believed to have been hidden somewhere in Hakodate by the first head of the Onoe family, who was heavily involved in the war industry during World War II. Rumor has it that it is such a powerful weapon that it could change the war situation that Japan was losing at the time… And the treasure and the sword Kid is aiming at seem to have some kind of connection. The shadow of a mysterious swordsman looms over Kid who is aiming at the sword…"

Do you think Case Closed will ever come to an end?