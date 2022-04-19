Detective Conan Team Sets Up the Anime’s Next Films

Case Closed has been one of those anime franchises that has become an institution within the medium of anime, first beginning in 1991 and garnering over one thousand episodes of its anime as the story of the young detective continues. With the latest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making serious bank in theaters for its Japanese release, it seems that the creative minds behind the films are planning to work on quite a few new entries in the series.

Case Closed has been one of those anime franchises that has become an institution within the medium of anime, first beginning in 1991 and garnering over one thousand episodes of its anime as the story of the young detective continues. With the latest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making serious bank in theaters for its Japanese release, it seems that the creative minds behind the films are planning to work on quite a few new entries in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The producer of the latest Detective Conan film, along with almost a dozen others, Shuho Kondo spilled the beans when it came to how many movies were currently in the works, with the staff apparently discussing who the characters will be all the way up to the thirtieth film in the series. With The Bride of Halloween being the twenty-fifth film in the franchise, planning for an additional five movies certainly goes to show just how much of an impact the Case Closed franchise has had on the world of anime as it continues to expand in the East.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the latest trailer for the pint-sized detective’s latest adventure in the movies, a full trailer for The Bride of Halloween has been released:

The anime series is continuing to churn out new episodes on top of the movies that help to expand this world of mystery, though Netflix announced recently that it is also planning on making the world of Case Closed just a little bit bigger. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time and Detective Conan: Culprit Hanzawa are two anime spin-off series that are set to arrive on Netflix later this year and will explore two very different sides of the coin when it comes to the battle between the law and the underworld.

Needless to say, with the franchise set to receive thirty movies on top of its other avenues, Kudo’s adventures as a detective trapped in a child’s body don’t look like they’ll be ending anytime soon.

What is your favorite movie from the library of Case Closed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Detective Conan.

Via KaiCo