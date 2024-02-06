Detective Conan Creator Reveals How the Manga Changed His Life

Believe it or not, this year marks the 30th anniversary of anime's most famous sleuth. Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed) debuted back in 1994 with humble roots. These days, the shonen series is a global hit, and its grip in Asia is helping turn Detective Conan into a worldwide force. Now, the manga is celebrating a new sales milestone, and creator Gosho Aoyama admits the manga has changed his life in one major way.

The information comes straight from Aoyama himself as Detective Conan has sold more than 270 million print copies worldwide. In celebration, Aoyama posted a comment in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday, and it was there the creator said Detective Conan changed his life. The artist was asked to elaborate on that statement, and Aoyama simply explained, "I'm wealthy now."

Honestly? That would do it. When your manga sells nearly 300 million print copies globally, you better be paid well. Aoyama has been working on Detective Conan for decades, so we are glad to hear he's getting his dues.

Of course, healthy savings go a long way these days, and Aoyama earned his wealth from humble origins. Born in June 1963, the artist loved to draw as a child, and that passion pushed them to attend Nihon University College of Art. During this time, Aoyama worked part-time at Tokyo Disneyland to stay afloat where he painted background sets for rides. After the artist graduated, Aoyama got his first break with the series Magic Kaito, but true success came in January 1994 with Detective Conan. The manga is still in publication to this day, and Detective Conan is often hailed as one of the greatest shonen series of all time.

If you are not familiar with Detective Conan, no worries! You can always check out the anime on Crunchyroll while its manga is handed by Viz Media stateside. So for more info on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"The son of a world famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason."

What do you think about this confession from Aoyama? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!