Detective Pikachu Slips In “Ancient Mew” Easter Egg

In Detective Pikachu, one of the biggest surprises for fans from the trailers was the reveal that the Legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo, was going to be included in its running time. Originally appearing in the first Pokemon animated movie, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back. This gave the filmmakers the ability to throw in an additional easter egg, hinting at the inclusion of the Pokemon that Mewtwo was cloned from: “Mew”.

In the film, we never get to see Mew in the flesh, rather he is simply briefly mentioned in a newspaper article that the audience sees. The newspaper in question details an excavation that is currently happening that may have dug up additional cues about this ancient and powerful Pokemon. Along with the release of the movie, we also had the release of Pokemon cards titled “Ancient Mew” that were made available to fans to stir up excitement.

As mentioned, Mew itself never appears in the film, rather taking the time to develop Mewtwo and lay out his origin while simultaneously referencing its cloning from the ancient Pokemon. Mewtwo gained its amazing abilities from Mew’s genetics, making it one of the most powerful Pokemon in existence and vastly intelligent, being able to easily communicate with human beings. Having vast psionic powers that allow it to use telepath, telekenesis, and a vast array of psychic abilities, Mewtwo’s genetics from Mew are tough to beat.

While Mew wasn’t able to make an appearance in the world of live action Pokemon with Detective Pikachu, we’re fairly certain that there will be additional installments of this franchise on the big screen in the future that the diminutive pocket monster could slip in. Also, if you’re looking for appearances made by Mew, look no further than the first Pokemon movie as well as the Pokemon animated movie: “Pokemon: Lucario And The Mystery Of Mew“

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

