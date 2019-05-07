Watch: YouTuber Creates Detective Pikachu Version of the PokeRap

Way back in the first season of Pokemon, every episode ended with two verses of the famous Kanto PokeRap. Sung by James “D Train” Williams and Babi Floyd, the song was spread across five segments that would list off all 150 Pokemon. With dozens of Pokemon being shown throughout the handful of Detective Pikachu trailers, YouTubers Il Neige and Stephen Krosecz released a new version of the PokeRap, listing all of the Pokemon that have been shown prior to the movie being released this weekend.

The song even has new lyrics between each verse of names, centering around detective work rather than being a Pokemon Master.

“I want to be the best at solving crimes, to search and detect and in the city of Rhyme!” the song begins.

Some of the Pokemon listed in the song included Gengar, Lickitung, Cubone, Pancham, Eevee, Gyrados, Snorlax, Machamp, Loudred, Magikarp, Bulbasaur, Morelull, Charizard, Pikachu, Blastoise, Snubbull, Emolga, Mr. Mime, Pangoro, Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Flareon, Treecko, Rufflet, Venusaur, Ludicolo, Squirtle, Mewtwo, Purrlow, Dodrio, Sneasel, Greninja, Aipom, Braviary, Bouffalant, Charmander, Octillery and Pidgeot. The singer then points out that there’s no more Pokemon to fill out the rest of the verse, then starts guessing at a few more that might be in the background.

Ryan Reynolds will star in the upcoming film as the voice of Pikachu. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com during a press event in Japan, Reynolds talked about the future of the live-action Pokemon franchise.

“It could go anywhere,” Reynolds said. “Justice [Smith] … has probably forgotten more about Pokemon than I’ll ever know. So, if we’re lucky enough to be making a bunch of these, I think you’ve got to take some deep dives. You’ve also got to zig when everyone thinks you’re going to zag. That starts with story and making it current and fun.

“I’m surprised this hasn’t been developed earlier because it is such a universe,” he added. “You can see it going in all kinds of different directions.”

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th.

