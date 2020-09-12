Digimon Adventure Is Still Blowing Away Fans With Its New Series

Digimon Adventure has hit the ground floor running with the rebooted series that once again walks us through the lives of the Digi-Destined, a group of children that form bonds with digital monsters in a bid to save both the real world and the digital one, and fans are still hyped for the series with each episode released! In the latest episode of Digimon, the Digi-Destined were swarmed by some digital monsters of the insect variety but were able to come together once again to win the day.

Though Digimon Adventure was originally delayed following a few episodes being released as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the series has been released episodes of the anime again and following these new adventures of old favorites.

