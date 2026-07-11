Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Confirms a Disappointing Reality for One Great Anime Trend

The sequel to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is easily one of the most exciting anime movies on the horizon, but there’s no confirmation of when it will come out — and all signs point to 2027 at the absolute earliest. The first film in Demon Slayer‘s three-part send-off isn’t available digitally yet, despite coming out in mid-2025. That’s set to change, as Infinity Castle will finally start streaming on Crunchyroll on July 28. Still, that marks a full year since the film’s initial Japanese debut.

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And with little word about Part 2 — apart from Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini telling GamesRadar+ (via Total Film) that the sequel is “actively in production” — it seems we could be waiting a while for the next chapter. This confirms a disappointing reality about an otherwise great anime trend. It’s something viewers may need to brace themselves for as more popular titles continue through films.

Demon Slayer’s Movies Are Part of a Larger, More Exciting Anime Trend

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Anime films are far from a new thing, but increasingly, popular series are continuing or wrapping their runs in this format. Traditionally, films within major franchises were either non-canon or contributed to canon without directly entering the main storyline. There are obviously exceptions, but most main anime narratives unfurled as series first and foremost. That seems to be changing as titles like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and even Haikyuu!! adapt crucial material from the manga on the big screen first. Even Attack on Titan received an elongated, cinematic finale, though it wasn’t an exclusive theatrical release — but it did drop separately from the rest of the final season. And that pinpoints the double-edged sword of these cinematic releases.

The Wait for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Confirms a Disappointing Reality

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The trend of adapting major anime arcs as features is undeniably exciting, as it gives them bigger budgets and often better visuals. However, it also comes with a disappointing twist. It makes it so that studios are taking longer to tell these stories, losing some of their momentum as viewers wait to see what comes next. In general, it feels like the gaps between anime outings are getting longer, even with standard TV seasons. But with films, there’s only so much that can fit into a single movie’s runtime — and as their quality is higher, they can take longer to produce. Demon Slayer‘s final arcs could’ve been adapted over one or two cours with a year or two between them, if even. As three films, they’ll likely run into 2028 or 2029. It’s a long time to leave characters’ fates hanging in the balance.

With projects like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle proving so successful, and looking absolutely stunning on the big screen, it’s a sacrifice that’s probably worth making. Yet if this tendency to turn story arcs into feature films continues, anime fans must prepare themselves for slower, steadier runs through hit series. Internationally, it can also make the wait longer or complicate access entirely. Fans in the West typically wait a few months for a film to release after its Japanese debut, and in some places, it can be difficult to watch it at all. These truths further complicate the timing in a way that series with simulcast releases don’t need to worry about as much. Hopefully, these downsides will improve over time. If not, we’ll still have well-made anime movies to look forward to…so we can’t really complain that much.

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