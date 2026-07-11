The My Hero Academia Burger Has Landed in America

Even though My Hero Academia might have ended its story in both its manga series and anime adaptation, Deku and the other members of UA Academy are still finding ways to stay front and center. While My Hero Academia: Vigilantes still has story left to adapt for future seasons, a third season has yet to be confirmed. Luckily, Class 1-A’s story is set to create a brand new edible that is perfect for the shonen franchise’s “smash” motif. Starting today, July 11th, one restaurant is celebrating the tenth anniversary of My Hero Academia with a new burger, fries, and drink.

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In Houston, Texas, the restaurant chain Trill Burgers is collaborating with My Hero Academia to give some of its food a Plus Ultra makeover. Specifically, these items include the “One For All Burger,” “Plus Ultra Fries,” and “Detroit Smash Lemonade,” as the chain is doing a good job of living up to the concepts of the shonen franchise from creator Kohei Horikoshi. While the event starts as of today, July 11th, the items are only available for a limited time, with the celebration planned to end on August 9th. Alongside the food and beverage, Trill will also give fans the chance to catch a new shirt to celebrate the collaboration, all of which you can check out below.

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My Hero Academia: Burgers And All

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Following the conclusion of My Hero Academia, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at any new manga set in this universe. This makes sense not only thanks to the length of the series, but also the fairly conclusive ending that finally put a bow on Izuku Midoriya’s story. While the series might be finished, Studio BONES still had one surprise for fans as the production house has created a brand new short taking place in the future of adult Deku and his friends. The short installment, “My Hero Academia: I am a hero too,” will continue the world via an unexpected protagonist who has close ties to Midoriya.

Set to arrive next month, the segment has already premiered at this year’s Anime Expo earlier this month, though most fans will have to wait until next month to see this Eri-focused entry on the screen. Throughout My Hero Academia, Eri has been a unique character in that her Quirk had the potential to change Hero Society. Thanks to her “rewind” ability, the young girl has the power to heal almost any wound and even give heroes their powers back if they lost them in an earlier encounter. In this new special, we see that Eri is attempting to find her place in the world via music, which was a big part of her early story thanks to Class 1-A introducing her to rock and roll.

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Via PR