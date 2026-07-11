Cartoon Network Fan Favorite is Finally Getting a Blu-Ray Set

Physical media has been making quite a few headlines these days, and not for the reasons that many fans are hoping to see. Specifically, Sony Entertainment announced that it was phasing out physical games for the PlayStation, which has seen some major backlash from gamers. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that all physical copies of media will be phased out, as Cartoon Network is bringing one of its most beloved series to Blu-Ray. Throughout the history of Scooby-Doo, there have been movies and television series routinely recreating Mystery Inc., but there was one series that routinely gained the support of the Great Dane’s fans.

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On August 25th, Warner Bros Discovery is planning to release a six-Blu-ray disc set that will collect the entirety of Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, the animated series that ran from 2010 to 2013. The Cartoon Network take on Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphne became a cult classic thanks to its modernizing of the Mystery Machine’s journey. The set will collect all fifty-two episodes of the series for around $40 USD, promising to hit retailers on August 25th next month. Alongside the installments, the set will provide commentary from producers Matt Gargreaves and Andy Clift with promo spots for the first two seasons. You can check out the cover for the set coming from the Warner Archive Collection below.

Warner Bros

Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Incorporated Adventure

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

If you never had the opportunity to check out Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, there’s a reason why it is routinely considered to be the best entry of the franchise that first started in 1969. Mystery Incorporated decided to take a very different approach than many of the television series and movies that focused on the Scooby gang, creating one big narrative for its two-season story. The beloved Cartoon Network series also injected a wild new romance into the mix, as Shaggy and Velma found themselves attempting to hide their feelings for one another from the rest of the gang. While these two didn’t normally have eyes for one another in series past, Mystery Incorporated made them a power couple for many fans.

Even though this series is coming to Blu-Ray, there haven’t been any hints from Warner Bros regarding a revival of this specific series. Luckily, even if Mystery Incorporated never returns, the Scooby-Doo franchise still has plenty of projects in its future. Ironically enough, two new anime-style stories are coming for the Mystery Machine as Scooby Doo Gokko and Yokoso Scooby-Doo are set to land down the road. On the live-action front, Netflix is currently working on a brand new Scooby-Doo series of its own, giving the Great Dane’s fans plenty of opportunities to unmask ghouls and solve mysteries.

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