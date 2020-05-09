Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Delays Blu-ray, DVD Release

✖

It's been a rough few weeks for fans of the Digimon franchise as not only have new episodes of the Digimon Adventure reboot been postponed due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, but the United States theatrical release for the major 20th Anniversary film, Digimon Adventure: Last Adventure Kizuna, had been cancelled altogether. This was a major blow to fans after waiting to see how the original incarnation of the Digimon Adventure franchise came to an end, but there was hope in that Shout Factory was aiming for a Summer release for the home video launch.

Unfortunately, the Blu-ray and DVD release will be delayed as well. According to a report from Anime News Network, Shout Factory will be postponing the Blu-ray and DVD from its previously scheduled July 7th release to a currently unconfirmed date in the future. Noting that the release is being held up by a "production delay," there is unfortunately no set release date for the home video release as of this writing.

Last Evolution Kizuna is an especially important film in the franchise as it brings the original story of the Digimon Adventure DigiDestined to an end before the major reboot to the franchise with the TV anime series. It was notably designed as a send off to this first incarnation of the series, and remained the finale until the reboot was officially revealed months later. But United States fans will have to wait just a bit longer to close the loop themselves!

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is officially described as such, "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"

Were you hoping to grab the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna home video release this Summer? Will you still want to see the new film whenever it does eventually release? What would be a good release window for the Blu-ray and DVD instead? Have you see the first few episodes of the Digimon Adventure reboot before it went on hiatus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime News Network

