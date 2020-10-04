Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Leomon's Reboot Debut

✖

After being teased during a previous episode, the newest promo for Digimon Adventure teases Leomon's debut in the reboot series. When Matt, Sora, and Joe were making their way across the desert earlier in the series they came across a few Digimon who were hoping to head to an area where they would be protected by Leomon. For fans familiar with the original series, Leomon is one of the key characters from both the first season of the series and Digimon Tamers (with a few sporadic appearances in the rest of the franchise). Now the icon is set to make his return.

The preview for the next episode of Digimon Adventure teases Leomon's grand debut in the new series as the DigiDestined have once again been separated and scattered across the Digital World much like they were in the original series. With Tai and Matt seeking out the rest of the gang, the two of them soon come across Leomon.

Episode 19 of the series is titled "Howl, Juouken" (which fans of the original English dub might recognize as the "Fist of the Beast King"), and the preview and synopsis for the episode (as reported by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Sora, Koshiro, Mimi, and Joe are sent flying into Shibuya, Tokyo in the Real World by Devimon. Taichi and Yamato, who remain in the desert, encounter the enormous Valvemon. Valvemon is transporting something inside..."

Sora, Koshiro, Mimi, and Joe are sent flying into Shibuya, Tokyo in the Real World by Devimon. Taichi and Yamato, who remain in the desert, encounter the enormous Valvemon." pic.twitter.com/t0yGHbGphf — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) October 4, 2020

The synopsis for Episode 19 continues as such, "Valvemon is transporting something inside, and it is Minotaurmon who takes command of the troops being transported. He dispatches a large number of Troopmon, and attacks Taichi, [Matt], Agumon, and Gabumon. Leomon, Coronamon, and Spadamon show up and save Taichi and co., and escape from the desert with them. Leomon, the leader of the Resistance fighting against Devimon, says that they were trying to steal the cargo being transported by Valvemon. It seems to be something related to the Holy Digimon, but..."

