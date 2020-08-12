Digimon Adventure Synopsis Teases Leomon's Reboot Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure has been shaking things up quite a bit from what fans of the original series from over 20 years ago would have expected, but it seems that one familiar face will be making a comeback as the synopsis for the next episode teases Leomon's debut in the reboot. While the pace of the newest series might be a bit faster than we had expected going in, familiar elements from the original series are starting to make an appearance as the first major arc continues to evolve through the course of the reboot thus far.

While we have already seen Ogremon make his appearance in the reboot series, now another anchor of the original Digimon Adventure (and the Digimon anime franchise as a whole) series is potentially making an appearance. According to a new synopsis for the next episode of the series as reported by @Wikimon_news on Twitter, Leomon will be joining the battle against the Dark Digimon as the DigiDestined split up.

Episode 11 of the series is titled "The Wolf Standing Atop the Desert" and it begins with the DigiDestined taking two opposite paths to get around the dark miasma. The two teams will be facing off their own sets of enemies, "With their sights set on the Holy Digimon, two separate adventures begin for Taichi, Koshiro, and Mimi’s group, and Yamato, Sora, and Joe’s group. Yamato and co., who go to the desert region, rescue a group of small Digimon who are fleeing from a ferocious dark Digimon, Scorpiomon."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

But as the synopsis continues, Leomon comes into the picture, "As they are fleeing, they head to Leomon, who faces off the dark Digimon. Sora, who couldn’t just abandon the Digimon, clashes with Yamato, who wants to hurry to the Holy Digimon, and ultimately, Yamato decides to go off on his own along with Gabumon. Yamato has a reason for wanting to hurry. But...!" Leomon has yet to make an appearance in the new series, and this synopsis teases that he'll finally make his debut!

What do you think Leomon's role in the Digimon Adventure reboot will be? Do you think Leomon will make for a strong ally or will he potentially become one of their biggest enemies once more? Excited to see this major return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.