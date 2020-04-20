Digimon Reboot Shares Major Flashback to Digimon Movie with Omnimon Fight

Digimon Adventure's big reboot has been a huge hit with the first three episodes of the series, but unfortunately it's going to be a while before we see more from this new effort as it is one of the many series being delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic for the forseeable future. This is one of the big delays that hurts fans the most as Digimon Adventure: showed just how much it's going to shake things up in order to provide a fresh experience for potential new fans to the franchise and older ones who grew up with that first season over 20 years ago.

At least the reboot went out with a bang as Omnimon made its major return to the franchise with the third episode. Although it definitely threw older fans off track by how early this powerful 'mon made its debut into the new series, older fans definitely loved seeing how much of it was part of an extended throwback to one of the first Digimon movies, Our War Game!

English language fans will recognize this as being one of the segments in Digimon: The Movie as Omnimon fought against Diaboromon in the Internet, and it was pretty much taken move for move in the new anime series (with some notable differences). Check out how the two compare thanks to @Digi_Channel on Twitter:

Before the reboot series went on hiatus, it was gearing up to be one of the best seasons yet because of its attention to nostalgic detail like this. But at the same time, it made some major changes that felt like this new series won't be held back for the sake of older fans. When it does finally return, it'll certainly be a return to greatness!

What did you think of the fight between Omnimon and Algomon in the Digimon Adventure reboot? Which has the best version of the fight? What are you hoping to see when the Digimon anime returns from its pandemic hiatus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

