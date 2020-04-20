These Are All the Anime Series Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has had an impact on a number of major industries around the world, and unfortunately the anime industry is no different as Japan's now declared state of emergency means that many of the currently running programs are being suspended for the foreseeable future. This ranges from anime that were set to premiere during the Spring 2020 anime season such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, to anime that will be delaying their weekly offerings for the first time in a long time such as Pokemon: The Series and One Piece.

Unfortunately, as the weeks continue more major productions are joining the increasingly longer list of delays and cancellations as the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus continues to shift more people into their homes in order to better protect their health and safety. Here is the full breakdown of anime series postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic (in alphabetical order). This list will be updated as more delays or cancellations are announced:

Here are the movie releases postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic in Japan (in alphabetical order):

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet

Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur

Doraemon: Stand by Me 2

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0

Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] iii.spring song

given

Love Me, Love Me Not

Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Film

Princess Principal Crown Handler Part 1

Shimajiro to Sora Tobu Fune

Violet Evergarden The Movie

Here are the notable conventions cancelled amid the pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Which delays are hitting you the hardest from the Spring 2020 anime season? What anime are you watching in the meantime? Are you using this time to catch up on other hit series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.