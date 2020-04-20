These Are All the Anime Series Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic
The novel coronavirus has had an impact on a number of major industries around the world, and unfortunately the anime industry is no different as Japan's now declared state of emergency means that many of the currently running programs are being suspended for the foreseeable future. This ranges from anime that were set to premiere during the Spring 2020 anime season such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, to anime that will be delaying their weekly offerings for the first time in a long time such as Pokemon: The Series and One Piece.
Unfortunately, as the weeks continue more major productions are joining the increasingly longer list of delays and cancellations as the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus continues to shift more people into their homes in order to better protect their health and safety. Here is the full breakdown of anime series postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic (in alphabetical order). This list will be updated as more delays or cancellations are announced:
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T
- A3! SEASON SPRING & SUMMER
- Appare-Ranman!
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
- Digimon Adventure
- Food Wars! The Fifth Plate
- Hatena Illusion (Episode 12)
- Healin Good PreCure
- IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT!
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: Unlimited
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax
- No Guns Life Season 2
- One Piece
- Pokemon: The Series
- Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
- Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2
- Tsukiuta. The Animation Season 2
Here are the movie releases postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic in Japan (in alphabetical order):
- Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet
- Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur
- Doraemon: Stand by Me 2
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.0
- Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] iii.spring song
- given
- Love Me, Love Me Not
- Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Film
- Princess Principal Crown Handler Part 1
- Shimajiro to Sora Tobu Fune
- Violet Evergarden The Movie
Here are the notable conventions cancelled amid the pandemic (in alphabetical order):
- AnimeJapan
- Anime Boston
- Anime Central
- Anime Expo
- Anime North
- Comiket 98
- Fanime
- Japan Expo
- Sakura-Con
- San Diego Comic-Con
Which delays are hitting you the hardest from the Spring 2020 anime season? What anime are you watching in the meantime? Are you using this time to catch up on other hit series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
