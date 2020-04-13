Digimon Fans are Shocked with Omnimon's Early Reboot Return

Digimon Adventure has celebrated its major 20th Anniversary with the release of a brand new TV anime series re-imagining the events of the original season from two decades ago. The debut episode of this new series was met with high praise as it injected a high amount of energy into the nostalgic imagery, so there was a huge amount of hype for the new series' second episode. But this second episode certainly took many fans by surprise by showing just how much it's going to change things from the original series with the return of the fan-favorite Mega Evolution fusion, Omnimon.

This was undoubtedly a major moment for fans to see in the reboot, but it was doubly as surprising considering that Omnimon was an evolution built up to through months of the TV series and feature film release. By breaking this chain of evolutions from the original series, this new reboot has catapulted us into unknown territory.

