Digimon Ghost Game Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Digimon Ghost Game has revealed the opening and ending theme details ahead of the anime’s big debut! With Toei Animation and Bandai officially wrapping their special 20th Anniversary Digimon Adventure reboot series as part of the rest of the Summer 2021 schedule, it’s time to move into the future. Coming this Fall is the next new iteration of the franchise that will take the series in a completely new direction as it seems influenced by some horror elements. Digimon Ghost Game will be making its premiere not long from now, and has confirmed the details for its new opening and ending themes.

Digimon Ghost Game‘s official Twitter account has confirmed that the first opening theme for the series is titled “FACTION” as performed by Wienners, and the first ending theme for the series is titled “Pedal” as performed by Aiiro Apollo. It’s yet to be revealed how many themes this new series will be featuring, nor has an episode count been revealed either, but at least fans now have an idea of what to expect when the next iteration of the fan favorite franchise makes its debut this Fall!

https://twitter.com/digimon_tv/status/1443503864062242816?s=20

Digimon Ghost Game is set to premiere on October 3rd in Japan and will be taking the timeslot previously held by the Digimon Adventure reboot. It will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan, and thus will likely be available as soon as the evening of October 2nd if that previous series was anything to go by. Joining the series as narrator will be Naoto Takenaka, who will be performing as what the series refers to as the “Ghost Navigator.” The rest of the core cast for the series currently includes the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Hiro Amanokawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hiro’s partner Gammamon, Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, Kazuya Nakai as Ruri’s partner Angoramon, Akira Ishida as Kiyoshiro Higashimitarai, and Yu Shimamura as Kiyoshiro’s partner Jellymon.

