Digimon Ghost Game Debuts First Trailer

Digimon has debuted the first trailer for its next big anime series, Digimon Ghost Game! The Digimon franchise will be bringing its 20th Anniversary reboot series for Digimon Adventure to an end in just a matter of weeks, and the stage has already been set for the next iteration of the franchise. But rather than continue to explore the past, the franchise will be branching out with something completely new once more. After first being announced earlier this Summer, Digimon has debuted the very first trailer for the next anime, Digimon Ghost Game, and you can check it out in the video above!

Digimon Ghost Game will be making its debut on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, but there’s still much we don’t know about what to expect from this next entry in the franchise. The looks of this trailer reveals the main trio of Chosen Children for this new generation and the first of the Digimon partners, but it’s already teasing a much spookier take on the franchise than we have seen in the past. Thankfully it won’t be long before we get to see it in action.

Ahead of the series’ debut next month, Digimon Ghost Game has confirmed the first cast additions and staff members for the new project. Kimitoshi Chioka (who previously worked on Dragon Ball Super) and Masato Mitsuka (who previously worked on the Digimon Adventure reboot series) will be directing Digimon Ghost Game for Toei Animation while Masashi Sogo will be handling the scripts. Tenya Yabuno will be designing the characters, Mai Ichioka will be serving as art director, Kenji Watanabe will be designing the Digimon once more, and Cho Shinozuka will be adapting these designs for the new anime.

As for the voice cast, it currently includes Mutsumi Tamura as Hiro Amanokawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hiro’s partner Gammamon, Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, Kazuya Nakai as Ruri’s partner Angoramon, Akira Ishida as Kiyoshiro Higashimitarai, and Yu Shimamura as Kiyoshiro’s partner Jellymon. There has yet to be an episode order revealed for this next iteration of the franchise, however, but we can expect that to be announced the closer we get to its debut.

