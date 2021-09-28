Digimon Ghost Game to Stream on Crunchyroll

Digimon Ghost Game will be streaming on Crunchyroll! Toei Animation and Bandai recently wrapped the special 20th Anniversary celebration of the Digimon franchise with a fresh take on the original Digimon Adventure anime series, and now it’s heading into a brand new era with the launch of the Fall 2021 anime schedule next month. It was previously confirmed that the next iteration of the franchise will be taking the anime in a whole new direction with a new set of DigiDestined and their partners, and now fans know where they will be able to tune into the new series for themselves!

Digimon Ghost Game is launching in Japan on October 3rd, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan. They have yet to confirm the release date for their simulcast, but it will likely launch on October 2nd in other territories. To celebrate the upcoming simulcast debut for the next entry in the Digimon anime franchise, you can check out the trailer for Digimon Ghost Game in the video above (complete with English subtitles)!

Kimitoshi Chioka (who previously worked on Dragon Ball Super) and Masato Mitsuka (who previously worked on the Digimon Adventure reboot series) will be directing Digimon Ghost Game for Toei Animation while Masashi Sogo will be handling the scripts. Tenya Yabuno will be designing the characters, Mai Ichioka will be serving as art director, Kenji Watanabe will be designing the Digimon once more, and Cho Shinozuka will be adapting these designs for the new anime.

The first additions to the cast include the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Hiro Amanokawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hiro’s partner Gammamon, Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, Kazuya Nakai as Ruri’s partner Angoramon, Akira Ishida as Kiyoshiro Higashimitarai, and Yu Shimamura as Kiyoshiro’s partner Jellymon. Toei Animation officially describes Digimon Ghost Game as such, “In the near future, new technology has been developed. On social media, rumors have been circulating about strange phenomena of unknown authenticity known as ‘Hologram Ghosts.’

“First year junior high school student Hiro Amanokawa activates a mysterious device left by his father called a ‘Digivice,’ resulting in unknown creatures that can’t be seen by the average person—Digimon—becoming visible to him. Since the day he met Gammamon, a mischievous Digimon that was entrusted to him by his father, Hiro has been caught up in various strange phenomena. There is a ‘Mouth-stitched Man’ who steals human time, and a ‘Mummy Man’ who wanders around every night kidnapping humans…Hologram Ghosts are nearby, and are targeting us…From here on, this is a story about the other side of the world that no one is aware of. Together with Gammamon and his friends, Hiro sets foot into a mysterious world inhabited by Digimon.”

