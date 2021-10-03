Digimon Ghost Game Debuts Opening, Ending Themes: Watch

Digimon Ghost Game has debuted its opening and ending theme sequences! There are lots of new anime coming our way over the next few weeks as the Fall 2021 anime schedule kicks into high gear, and with it comes a brand new interpretation of the Digimon franchise. After celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the franchise with a rebooted take on the original Digimon Adventure anime series that started it all, Toei Animation and Bandai have gone back to the drawing board for a brand new take on the franchise with a new trio of DigiDestined and new tone for the series overall.

Appropriately making its debut during the spooky October season, Digimon Ghost Game seems to be injecting some small elements of horror alongside the traditional Digimon action seen in order releases in the franchise. You can get a small taste of that together with some major teases for the anime’s future in the new opening and ending theme sequences for the series. The opening theme for the anime is titled “FACTION” as performed by Wienners, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled “Pedal” as performed by Aiiro Apollo, and you can find it below. Both come from Toei Animation themselves!

Digimon Ghost Game will be premiering new episodes in Japan on Sundays, but they’ll be hitting other territories through Crunchyroll on Saturday evenings. There has yet to be any word on just how many episodes this iteration of the franchise will last, and the first additions to the cast includes the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Hiro Amanokawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hiro’s partner Gammamon, Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, Kazuya Nakai as Ruri’s partner Angoramon, Akira Ishida as Kiyoshiro Higashimitarai, Yu Shimamura as Kiyoshiro’s partner Jellymon, and Naoto Takenaka as the “Ghost Navigator.”

Crunchyroll describes the first episode of the series as such, "On social media, rumors of a mysterious phenomenon, known as "Hologram Ghosts," are spreading. Hiro Amanokawa, a first-year junior high school student, activates a mysterious device left behind by his father, and encounters a Digimon called Gammamon."