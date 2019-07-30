Check Out Digimon’s Latest Breed Of Dark Monsters

No, the Digimon have not been taken over by the Venom symbiote. Instead, the Digimon series is unleashing “Dark Monsters”, digital monsters that have been exposed to the X-Antibody and given them much darker and more ferocious appearances. In the franchise, the server that houses the digital monsters is known as Yggradsil, which is the “World Tree” as fans of Thor and Norse mythology may already be aware. To curtail the overall population, Program X was instituted to destroy 99 percent of the population, though some Digimon were immune. Enter the “Dark Digimon”.

Reddit User MFBR managed to share six examples of Digimon that have been exposed to the X-Antibody, creating new more powerful and far more sinister looking interpretations of the digital monsters themselves:

These “Dark mons” plan to make their presence known in the upcoming handheld games/Digimon simulators: Digimon X2 V-Pets. Releasing with both a red and purple version, these darker Digimon, that are shown in the pictures above, include Agumon X, MetalGreymon X, Ogremon X, Vamdemon X, LadyDevimon X, and Mephismon X. We’re sure that based on the popularity and fan reception of these various creatures, these darker Digimon could re-appear within the franchise.

The V-Pets themselves will retail for around $36 USD from Bandai Spirits, with a tentative release date of December of this year, 2019. Pre-orders have officially begun through Bandai so if you’re a big fan of the digital monster franchise, you’d best hop on these before they sell out!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing the 20th Anniversary movie, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.