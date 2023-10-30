Digimon, Trigun Stampede Star Junya Ikeda Arrested

New reports from Japan have confirmed the arrest of Junya Ikeda, a rising actor in the anime industry. BaRU, the actor's talent agency, confirmed it was cancelling its contract with the star fo.lowing his arrest. According to the company's statement, Ikeda has been arrested on charges relating to special fraud.

Continuing, BaRU has said its staff has been unable to speak with Ikdea on the matter directly. The actor is apparently prohibited from meeting with others at this time due to his arrest. At this time, no arrest records or legal notices have been filed in relation to Ikdea. But for now, we know the voice actor and screen actor has been let go by his agency.

If you do not know Ikeda by name, you will likely know his voice. Not long ago, the actor saw his career shoot forward as he was cast to voice Knives in Trigun Stampede. Ikeda is also known well for voice Joe Kido in the Digimon Adventure Tri series as well as Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. The actor has also starred in projects such as Ensemble Stars, Majestic Prince, and The Kingdoms of Ruin.

As for those confused about what special fraud means, well – no firm charges for Ikeda have been listed. However, the term itself is well known in Japan. The term 'specialized fraud' in Japan is often used when describing instances where a perpetrator defrauds a victim of money without meeting face to face. From telephone scams to online fraud, these cases are on the rise in Japan. Police statics from 2022 reveal special fraud cases in Japan are on the rise as they increased 31% from 2021 to 2022. This criminal activity has been growing exponentially in metropolitan areas, and a notable portion of fraudsters found in 2022 were under the age of 20.

HT – Comic Natalie