Death Note: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Go Anime for Halloween

Halloween is just a few days out now, and that means the spooky season is in full swing. As parties begin making their way across the globe, no place is more excited to celebrate Halloween than Hollywood. And not long ago, one of Hollywood's biggest couples came together for a cute anime costume.

The whole thing was photographed in Los Angeles this weekend as celebs hit up a number of Halloween parties. It was there fans spotted Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together in costume. The on-and-off again duo decided to hype the holiday with a couple's look that comes straight from Death Note.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox as Death Note characters pic.twitter.com/mg3iyXJwK7 — Mgk Italia (@mgk__italia) October 29, 2023

As you can see below, the pair hit up a party while Machine Gun Kelly was in full Ryuk gear. Megan put her own spin on the series by dressing up like a female version of Light. With a Death Note in hand and an apple bag, Megan Fox looks ready to take on L, and Ryuk is right there by her side. You know, to commit whatever deeds a shinigami needs.

This is not the first geek-centric Halloween costume this couple has done before, but it marks a first for anime. Last year, Fox and her beau went viral after they dressed up as Link and Zelda from Nintendo's Legend of Zelda. Now, the pair have grounded themselves in otaku culture, and their anime looks are pretty impressive.

Of course, there are still some days to go before Halloween comes, so more celebrity costumes are on their way. We can only hope a few more anime outfits pop up online from our favorite creators. And if not, well – this Death Note tribute is pretty sweet!

If you are not familiar with Death Note, the series is streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and even Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit thriller, you can read the official synopsis of Death Note below:

"Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects-and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?"

What do you think about Hollywood's latest anime homage? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!