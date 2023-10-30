Demon Slayer Is Planning a Big Anime Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept its head down since season three ended, but the break was never going to go on for long. The team at ufotable are working hard on the anime's next installment, after all. Now, it seems the world is about to get an update on what's to come for Demon Slayer, and the anime teaser is set to go live in just over a month.

The information comes straight from the Demon Slayer team as the crew posted a note on social media. It was there fans were informed the TV anime plans on releasing its Promo Reel 2024 in due time. The mysterious clip will be released on December 10, and it promises to showcase the anime's upcoming projects.

Of course, you can imagine how excited fans are for the teaser. Demon Slayer has already confirmed its TV anime is continuing, and season four will be a big one. In the wake of the Swordsmith Village arc, it is now time for Tanjiro to begin his Hashira training. This means the Hashira Training arc will go live next year, so hopefully this upcoming promo will give us a taste of its action.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime is easy to watch. The hit series can be streamed everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and even Netflix at this point. So for more info on Koyoharu Gotogue's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think about Demon Slayer's latest teaser? Are you excited for the anime to return...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!