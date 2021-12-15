Makoto Shinkai, Famed Anime Director, Announces Their New Movie

In the last decade, Makoto Shinkai has turned into one of the most influential filmmakers in Japan. The gifted artist broke barrier with their work Your Name, and their success only grew when Weathering With You debuted to critical acclaim. As the pandemic kept many at home, Shinkai spent his time crafting a new story to tell on-screen, and fans have been eager to learn about it. And now, that time has come at last.

The update went live today after Shinkai’s team warned fans it was coming. A key visual was released for the film, and to make things better, a title was shared with fans. It turns out the movie will be named Suzume no Tojimori, and it promises to live up to fans’ high expectations.

At this time, little is known about Suzume no Tojimari, but its first visual does give us an idea. Fans can see a door in the center of the image, and it is surrounded by lots of rippling water. A cloudy blue sky fills the background, and a forgotten cityscape lines the poster’s horizon. Moss, dirt, and decay can be found all through the visual. So if the water gives you flashbacks to Weather With You, you are not alone.

While fans await official details on this movie, Shinkai has vaguely referenced Suzume no Tojimori in previous interviews. Back in December, an interview went live in Japan where the director referenced this post-apocalyptic movie, so you can read his own words below:

“It’s a story where something major happens that one’s own power can’t do anything to affect. By making this film, I want a part of people to think, ‘We’ll somehow manage to get by, won’t we?’” The coronavirus is a large-scale disaster, but over the decades of our lives, we’ll experience many forms of disaster, I think. Many things in society will come to a dramatic end, or be dramatically changed, but even after that, people will continue to find a way to survive.”

