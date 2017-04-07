Makoto Shinkai Shares a Short Update on New Film

✖

Makoto Shinkai has shared a short updated on his next big film! Shinkai, who has directed massively successful films such as Your Name and Weathering With You, celebrated the end of 2020 with a look forward into the future of his projects. With Weathering With You making a big stamp around the world in the last two years, we have all been wondering what kind of story the famed director would be telling next. Each of his projects are distinct from one another, so that just makes it all the more exciting. But what could he have on the way next?

In a special post saying goodbye to 2020 and looking ahead to the new year on his personal blog, Shinkai shared a brief update as to the progress of his next film. According to his statement, he's been working on the project since last Summer but it still has a ways to go before it's complete, "I wrote the proposal in April, wrote six plots, rewrote the script three times, made a final draft in August, and have been working on the storyboards," Shinkai stated. "It will take more than a year to complete."

Although each of the films Shinkai has released are completely different from one another, each of them share a thematic through line. Stories about star-crossed lovers and otherworldly yet natural events separating them further apart, it's clear that whatever story Shinkai wants to tell next will be just as emotional as the others! In fact, if you wanted to check out his newest work, Weathering With You is now streaming on HBO Max.

