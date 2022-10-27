Disney CEO Sparks Debate Over Controversial Animation Comments
These days, it feels like Hollywood's take on animation has lost its way. There are more talented creators ready to work than fans can count, but original projects seem to dwindle by the day. This summer proved as much as Warner Bros. Discovery left netizens stunned over its decision to slash several high-profile animated projects. And now, the CEO of Disney is coming under fire for their recent comments on the medium.
The clip, as you can see below, has sparked quite a bit of pushback on social media. In the video, Bob Chapek is seen answering a question during Wall Street Journal Tech Live, but his responses failed to inspire confidence in much of anything. His words seem to suggest adult audiences or at least parents at minimum don't want to watch animated titles once kids are out of the room.
The CEO of @Disney doesn't believe animated films are for adults. 🙄 #WSJTechLive #BobChapek pic.twitter.com/4eyvR5MM77— CafeFantasia 💫 (@CafeFantasia) October 26, 2022
"I always say that after our audience puts our kids to bed after watching Pinnochio or Dumbo or Little Mermaid, they're probably not going to tune into another animated movie. They want something for them," Chapek says.
As you can imagine, the comment has sparked debate online, and several of those reactions can be found below. Everyone from fans to industry professionals are weighing in, and the trend 'Animation Is For Everyone' makes it clear what fans think. Animation build the foundations of everything Disney stands upon, and you only have to look into Snow White to see why the medium appeals to audiences of all ages. And while projects like Encanto may not make billions at the box office like Spider-Man: No Way Home, well – there is no denying the fact adults can and will make room for both movies whether or not they've got kids.
What do you make of this latest animation debacle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
What Would Walt Say?
What Chapek said not only pisses me off because it’s not true, but also because he is a freaking CEO of a company that embraces the idea that animation is for all ages, not just for kids.
Here’s a quote by Walt Disney himself that debunks Chapek’s BS. #AnimationIsForEveryone https://t.co/xqn93QLzEN pic.twitter.com/KTqhJoL3rM— Omid (@OmidIranmanesh) October 27, 2022
A Sign of the Times
"Animation is for kids"
Shocked this outlook still exists – let alone by a huge figure at Disney.
They're extremely out of touch! https://t.co/MxLoy2o8E5 pic.twitter.com/IRVqhIeG9Z— JustAcritic (@HardeepNews) October 27, 2022
Even Disney Animation Is For Adults...!
animation is strictly for kids? bro has never seen a fucking movie outside of a disney animation clearly https://t.co/PmjEKGuf0P pic.twitter.com/RICMpPpLae— spooky goofy alex 🎮🎞🖤 (@james_mcavoys) October 27, 2022
Anime Is For Everyone
You’re so right, Mr. Disney! Animation IS just for kids!
Sell these licenses now and stop pretending to care about the medium you stupid hack. https://t.co/PFKBCoNg6Y pic.twitter.com/7shWXacabC— Nerd_Read NodeTaker!_ (@youfreakinnerd) October 27, 2022
Remember Your Roots
Snow White was a make or break movie bc it was their first full-length animated movie. ALL the money the studio had rode on it. If it failed, Disney wouldn’t exist. Kids AND adults clamored to go see that film and it saved the company. Disney wouldn’t be here if not for animation https://t.co/t3w2ae5njN— bobbi loves vampires ❤️🩸 (@hiimbobbi) October 27, 2022
Animation Can Be Both
With Chapek’s view on animation, Disney’s tiny marketing for Strange World makes sense. He clearly sees animation as kid distractors on Disney+ rather than big theater events like Marvel.
That explains the cheap Wimpy Kid/Ice Age films and 3 Pixar films in a row on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/lZK7fafMuh— 🎃AlBOOto🎃SCAREera🎃 (@Alberto9Herrera) October 27, 2022
Maybe? Maybe Not?
Disney CEO: I don’t believe that animation is for adults.
Me: so you’re basically saying this is for kids only…#HelluvaBoss pic.twitter.com/3KBABhwkmu— 👻𝐸𝒹 🎃 (@Hellbar666) October 27, 2022
Uh Oh
lol. And there, encapsulated succinctly, is the attitude I and my colleagues have been pushing back against our entire careers. Animation is only considered “just for kids” in the US, and that’s partly because of Disney’s hegemony and attitudes like this from some leadership. https://t.co/Nl5PR5Xmpm— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) October 27, 2022