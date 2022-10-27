Disney CEO Sparks Debate Over Controversial Animation Comments

These days, it feels like Hollywood's take on animation has lost its way. There are more talented creators ready to work than fans can count, but original projects seem to dwindle by the day. This summer proved as much as Warner Bros. Discovery left netizens stunned over its decision to slash several high-profile animated projects. And now, the CEO of Disney is coming under fire for their recent comments on the medium.

The clip, as you can see below, has sparked quite a bit of pushback on social media. In the video, Bob Chapek is seen answering a question during Wall Street Journal Tech Live, but his responses failed to inspire confidence in much of anything. His words seem to suggest adult audiences or at least parents at minimum don't want to watch animated titles once kids are out of the room.

"I always say that after our audience puts our kids to bed after watching Pinnochio or Dumbo or Little Mermaid, they're probably not going to tune into another animated movie. They want something for them," Chapek says.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Stream on Hulu and Disney+ | HBO Max Has Left Animators "Confused" Following Cancellations

As you can imagine, the comment has sparked debate online, and several of those reactions can be found below. Everyone from fans to industry professionals are weighing in, and the trend 'Animation Is For Everyone' makes it clear what fans think. Animation build the foundations of everything Disney stands upon, and you only have to look into Snow White to see why the medium appeals to audiences of all ages. And while projects like Encanto may not make billions at the box office like Spider-Man: No Way Home, well – there is no denying the fact adults can and will make room for both movies whether or not they've got kids.

What do you make of this latest animation debacle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.