Doctor Elise Anime Poster, Trailer Announced

Japan isn't the only place where anime is made, as South Korea has been getting in on the medium in recent years. Doctor Elise is set to be one of the bigger releases that originally began as South Korean web novel and will arrive on January 10th of next year. Focusing on a rather unique premise, the series has unveiled a brand new poster and trailer that gives anime fans a closer look into the life of the medical practitioner whose origin story offers quite the hook for the anime adaptation.

Doctor Elise first was released in 2017, bringing its story to a close in 2021. Said story involves the titular doctor as she practices medicine to make up for her past sins as an "evil princess", aiming to save lives rather than take them. The anime adaptation will see Elise being transported ten years into the past where she will have to make some tough decisions as to how she can stop her destructive reign while navigating the harsh environment of her kingdom.

Doctor Elise Is In

Premiering on January 10th, 2024, the series will be brought to life by Maho Film, which has tackled some hilariously titled projects in the past. Maho is responsible for the likes of "My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even At Level 1", "I'm Standing on a Million Lives", and "If It's For My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord". 2024 is aiming to be one of the biggest years for anime when it comes to both returning series and new arrivals.

If this is your first encounter with Doctor Elise, here's how the official website for the upcoming anime series describes the one-time evil princess's adventure, "Making up for her sins in a past life as the evil princess Elise, Aoi Takamoto dedicates her life to saving people as a doctor. But a fatal accident cuts her atonement short and suddenly she's back to her previous life, 10 years before her death! Will her foresight and medical brilliance help her change her past ways and heal an ailing empire, or is fate doomed to repeat itself?"

Do you think that Doctor Elise might be one of the bigger new anime series of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the former evil princess.

Via Doctor Elise's Official Website