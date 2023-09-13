Lookism Crosses Massive Webtoon Milestone

Never let anyone tell you that webtoons aren't popular. Over the past decade, online comics have become a huge part of the publishing industry, and it is only growing. From Japan to South Korea, and China, webtoons are on the rise, and now Lookism has left its competitors staggered after it reached a massive new milestone.

The update comes straight from Park Tae Jun, the creator of Lookism. The artist posted a little sketch to announce their story's most recent award. It turns out Lookism is the first Naver Webtoon to cross an impossible viewership record as the series has over 10 billion views to date.

And yes, you did read that right. That is billion with a b. The creator of Lookism has welcomed a truly massive number of readers to their world, and that number is only going to grow moving forward.

Of course, 10 billion is a massive number, but it makes a bit of sense when you break down Lookism's chapter count and translations. The series has nine official translations, and it seems likely each chapter of Lookism gives the series a single view each. With under 465 chapters overall, Lookism would need about 40 million people to read the entire series to accumulate 10 billion views. As the series is available for free on Webtoon, you can see how possible this math all is, so Lookism is definitely doing well for itself.

If you have not checked out the hit series, Lookism is complete, and it is available in English through the official Webtoon app. There is also an anime adaptation of Lookism now streaming on Netflix.

