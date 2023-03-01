Doctor Elise Webtoon Announces Anime With First Poster

Are you ready for another round of webtoon anime series? If so, you will be glad to know a new series has just been ordered over in Japan. The team at Maho Film is coming together to adapt one of Kakao's best romantic comedies and Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamps dropped a special key visual to celebrate.

Yes, that is right. Yuin and Mini's hit webtoon is being adapted into an anime. Doctor Elise will be adapted into a series by Maho Film, but at this time, there is no release window tied to the series. No word has been given on how far the anime is in production, but fans are hoping to see the webtoon on TV sooner rather than later.

Korean Webtoon "Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp" gets an TV Anime Adaption! Key Visual Reveal too



Animation Studio: Maho Film



A villainess gets reincarnated twice, once as a surgeon, then again as the original villainess



Image © yuin, mini, Surgeon Elise Project pic.twitter.com/t7f6jShWnl — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) February 27, 2023

After all, Doctor Elise is a popular webtoon with readers both in Korea, Japan, and elsewhere across the globe. The historical rom-com blends together elements of fantasy and isekai with ease. After all, it tells the story of Dr. Song, a prodigal physician from South Korea, who can recall their past life as a princess. When the doctor meets an untimely death, she wakes up in her old life as Princess Elise. Armed with the knowledge of a surgeon, Elise decides to turn her nation's fate around by using her brains to heal her countrymen. And of course, Elisa's daily life in court is shaken up time and again with new suitors.

If you want to check out Doctor Elise, the series is complete with 143 chapters to its name. You can find the webtoon in English through Tappytoon and Lezhin.

Will you be tuning into this latest webtoon anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.