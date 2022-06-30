Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Debuts Season 2 Poster

Check it out! Miss Nagatoro is back in action, and the high school heroine is hyping her upcoming season with a special gift. After all, the first poster for Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season two is live, and it showcases two very familiar faces!

As you can see below, the first visual for Miss Nagatoro is here and gives fans their first peek at season two. At this time, the show's comeback is slated for January 2023, so netizens still have a few months to go before the anime returns. But of course, the team at OLM is hard at work on the season.

For anyone unfamiliar with Miss Nagatoro, the anime got its start in April 2021 after creator Nanashi kickstarted the story in November 2017. It didn't take long for season two to get its own order, and the comeback will follow Naoto Hachioji as he continues to wrestle with his feelings towards Nagatoro.

READ MORE: Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Announced

If you have not caught up with Miss Nagatoro quite yet, you can find its first season streaming in full over on Crunchyroll. The show's official synopsis can be found below for more details:

"One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

What do you think of this special new look at season two? Are you caught up on all of Miss Nagatoro? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.