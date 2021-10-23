Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Announced

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro has announced that Season 2 of the anime is now in the works! 2021 has seen a number of major anime releases that have taken off with fans, and this was especially true for the highly competitive Spring 2021 schedule of releases. Not only did that season have some major fan favorite series returning for new episodes, but it also had the debut for adaptations manga fans had been wanting to see for some time. The biggest example of this for the Spring season was undoubtedly Nanashi’s original web series.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro made its debut this Spring and wrapped up its 12 episode first season without any sign of a potential anime continuation. Thankfully, fans don’t need to worry on that front anymore as the official Twitter account for the series has announced that Season 2 is now in the works. Unfortunately, there is no information just yet on its potential release date or returning staff and cast, but character designer from the first season, Misaki Suzuki, illustrated a special visual for the occasion. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/nagatoro_tv/status/1451865987855228929?s=20

If you wanted to check out the first season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro to get caught up before the second season of the series makes its eventual debut, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe it as such, ‘A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!’ One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is “Nagatoro!” She’s annoying yet adorable. It’s painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you’ll feel something awaken inside of you.”

The staff and cast for the next season have yet to be set, but if the character designer is returning it’s highly likely that the rest of the staff will be returning as well. But what do you think? How did you like Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro’s first season? Will you be tuning into the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!