Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Releases Season 2 Promo

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is getting ready to return for its second season, and the anime has released a new promo to help celebrate the next wave of episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Nanashi's original manga series ended up being one of the standouts of the Spring 2021 anime schedule overall. Following in a recent trend where the main girl teases the main boy (before eventually leading to a romance between the two), it was no surprise to find out that this would be one of the many anime franchises coming back for a new slate of episodes in the near future.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (officially carrying the subtitle of 2nd Attack) is currently scheduled for a release overseas in the Winter 2023 anime season (meaning sometime in January, most likely). Crunchyroll previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CI alongside their release in Japan, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next. You can check out the first promo for Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack below as released by Crunchyroll:

If you wanted to check out the first season of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro to get caught up before the second season of the series makes its premiere next year, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe it as such, 'A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is 'Nagatoro!' She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

