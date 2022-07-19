Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Is Coming to Crunchyroll

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is currently working on its come back for Season 2 of the anime next year, and it turns out that Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it launches! Nanashi's original web manga series made its official anime adaptation debut last Spring, and was one of the more quiet hits of last year overall. It still had quite a dedicated fanbase thanks to the titular Nagatoro, so it was no surprise to find out that a second season was already in the works. Soon fans will be able to check out these new episodes for themselves.

Scheduled for a release some time next January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (officially titled as Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack) will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan. Announced during Japan Expo this Summer, Crunchyroll revealed it will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS when Season 2 launches. Check out a special message from Hayase Nagatoro voice actress Sumire Uesaka celebrating the announcement below:

Uesaka Sumire has a very special message for everyone! Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack heads to Crunchyroll in January 2023.



If you wanted to check out the first season of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro to get caught up before the second season of the series makes its eventual debut, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe it as such, 'A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

Season 2 of the series will feature some shake ups behind the scenes as studio OLM will be taking over from Telecom Animation Film, but further details about its potential returning staff, cast, or new additions are still being kept under wraps as of this writing. What do you think of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro getting a second season next year? Will you be tuning in? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!