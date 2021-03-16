DOTA: Dragon's Blood Introduces its Heroes with New Netflix Promo

DOTA: Dragon's Blood is introducing its heroes with a new promo before it releases with Netflix later this month! Netflix has found a lot of success when it comes to bringing video game franchises into the anime world in the past, and it's hoping to do the same once more with a brand new anime series taking on the world of Valve's DOTA 2 video game franchise. Taking its lore and characters and interpreting them into a brand new fantasy series, fans not completely aware of that world might need a primer of what to expect.

Netflix is helping fans do just that as they have dropped a new promo for DOTA: Dragon's Blood featuring explanations and introductions to its characters from popular streaming personality SirActionSlacks. Walking fans through the characters and ideas from the original DOTA franchise getting adapted for the series, this promo is actually our best look at the new series yet before it releases later this month. You can check out a teaser for the video below, and the full promo in the video above!

Meet the Heroes of #DOTADragonsBlood as @SirActionSlacks walks you through their rich lore, and get a sneak peek of new faces and the show!https://t.co/d4GkNueLeU@netflix @nxonnetflix @dota2 pic.twitter.com/bXH0RgM7Oz — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) March 16, 2021

Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) is serving as the showrunner for the upcoming anime series and executive producer alongside Ryu Ki Hyun as Co-Executive Producer. DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be officially releasing on the streaming service on March 25th worldwide, and it will run for eight episodes at thirty minutes each. As implied through this promo, it's going to feature a brand new take on this massively popular Valve franchise.

Netflix officially describes the upcoming DOTA: Dragon's Blood as such, "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

What do you think of this newest look at DOTA: Dragon's Blood? Curious to see how Valve's world will translate to the anime medium? What are you hoping to see in the new series?