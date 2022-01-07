Netflix’s DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Sets Season 2 Release Date in First Trailer

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood has officially set its release date for Book Two of the series for Netflix with a slick new trailer! Valve collaborated with Netflix for a brand new anime adaptation of their massively popular online multiplayer game, DOTA 2, with animation produced by Studio MIR (the studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The first season of the series made its debut last Spring, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season of the series was confirmed to be in the works for a release in 2022.

Initial listings for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book Two has revealed that the new episodes would be hitting this January as part of the overall Winter 2022 slate of new anime releases, and now Netflix has confirmed that the new season of the series will be officially launching worldwide with Netflix on January 18th. Together with the confirmation of the release date, Netflix has revealed the first trailer for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book Two and shows fans the very first look at what to expect in this next batch of episodes! Check it out below:

If you are interested in checking out the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood for yourself before the new season hits, you can now find Book One of the series streaming with Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

The first season of the series was a hit with ComicBook.com as well as our review (which you can find in full here) says the following, “Enhancing the experience is the animation provided by Studio Mir. Ki Hyun Ryu, who also worked on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, oversees a team that delivers the same quality of action animation fans of their works have become accustomed to. The CG animation all fits, but it does have a small impact on the way blood splatter looks. Either way, fans of slick-looking action full of bloody consequence will undoubtedly have a good time.”

What do you think? How do you feel about this first look at DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’s new episodes? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!