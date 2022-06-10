DOTA: Dragon's Blood Sets Season 3 Release Date With First Look

✖

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be coming back for a third season later this Summer, and Netflix has shared the first look at what to expected from the new episodes coming in Season 3! The animated take on the massively popular DOTA franchise from the studio behind Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Legend of Korra, and most recently The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf first debuted last year. and surprisingly came back with its second season earlier this Winter. Now the series is gearing up for the premiere of its third season this August by picking up right where the second left off.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will officially be returning for Season 3 of the anime series on August 11th, and while Netflix has yet to set a concrete release date, we have gotten an idea of what to expect from the new episodes. The second season had kicked up the intensity from what happened in the first run of episodes, and thus it's already looking like the new season is going to be just as heavy. You can check out the first look at DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 3 below:

DOTA: DRAGON'S BLOOD BOOK 3, coming to Netflix August 11 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/WcgmilwM8x — Netflix Geeked is playing Poinpy #GeekedWeek (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

The Eye opens... and the Beginning of the End is here.#DOTA DragonsBlood Season 3 is coming! #DOTADragonsBlood pic.twitter.com/NhNrHc2Nyi — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) June 10, 2022

If you wanted to check out DOTA: Dragon's Blood and catch up before the new season hits, the first two seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

ComicBook.com gave DOTA: Dragon's Blood's debut season a favorable look when it first hit (you can find the full review here) noting the following about the season, "Enhancing the experience is the animation provided by Studio Mir. Ki Hyun Ryu, who also worked on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, oversees a team that delivers the same quality of action animation fans of their works have become accustomed to. The CG animation all fits, but it does have a small impact on the way blood splatter looks. Either way, fans of slick-looking action full of bloody consequence will undoubtedly have a good time."

