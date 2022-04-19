Dr. Stone Artist Cancels New Manga Amid Personal Conflict

Boichi made a name for themselves by providing the unique artwork of Dr. Stone, and with the manga coming to a close earlier this year, the mangaka started a new series of his own that is far different from the Stone World. Announcing the new food-themed comedy series earlier this year, it seems that the new manga from Boichi is coming to an end due to unfortunate events, as the mangaka has shared the news on his official Twitter account.

Boichi might have made a name for himself in Dr. Stone, but the mangaka has spread his wings when it comes to showing off his talents on other franchises. Primarily, the manga artist has been a part of the world of the Grand Line, originally working on a spin-off series that further explored the life of Ace, Luffy’s deceased brother who met his tragic end during One Piece’s Marineford Arc. With Ace being recently featured in the Wano Arc during a flashback, it’s no surprise that Luffy’s brother remains a major part of the Shonen series despite no longer being amongst the land of the living.

Boichi shared the unfortunate news that Amazing World Food would be coming to a close, stating that the premature conclusion was a result of “something sad happening”, though the mangaka hasn’t expanded upon whether or not the manga will return in the future or if this is truly the finale:

Beloved fans and readers,



I'm so sorry to break the bad news.



I have to stop my series, "Zessan Sekai Meshi" in Morning magazine because something sad happened.



It will be released until the 3rd episode.



I apologize once again.



Sincerely,

Boichi — Boichi (@Boichi_Bo1) April 18, 2022

While Dr. Stone has come to an end, the anime is still going strong, with its third season planned for release next year. Before the story of Senku and his friends continues in the official series, this summer will see the release of a new animated special which focuses on the swashbuckling character known as Ryusui.

While Boichi hasn’t stated what the sad event is that has caused the cancellation of his new manga series, our thoughts are with the mangaka during this difficult time. The artist also has a new One Piece spin-off that is set to arrive that will focus on Nami and her battles during the War For Wano Arc.

Are you sad to see Boichi’s latest manga series come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.