Dr. Stone Illustrator Has Found Their Next Manga

Boichi has helped Dr. Stone become a fan favorite within the world of anime, focusing on the scientific story of the young scientist Senku as he attempts to free the world that traps every individual in a prison of stone. With the franchise’s manga bringing its story to an end, it seems that Boichi is wasting little time in working on a new creation, as the mangaka has announced a new series that is set to arrive later this month, which looks far more comedic than Dr. Stone, to say the least.

Boichi has wasted little time in finding new projects after the conclusion of Dr. Stone, with the mangaka not just working on their upcoming manga series focusing on food and cartoonish characters, but also with new stories in the realm of One Piece. Previously, Boichi had created a special spin-off manga series that dove into the past of Luffy’s brother, Ace, the fire wielder that unfortunately passed during the tragic events of the Marineford Arc. Recently, the artist also gave the Shonen franchise a new story that documented a battle featuring Nami during the ever-expanding War For Wano Arc, which is still being featured in both the anime and manga of the series.

Twitter Outlet Shonenleaks shared the new look at the series, set to arrive on April 14th of this month, that is next up for Boichi, running with the title of “Zessan Sekai Meshi – Tabereba kono yo no subete ga wakaru,” which in English means “Rave World Rice – If You Eat You Will Understand Everything About This”:

While Dr. Stone’s manga might have come to an end earlier this year, fans who are following the anime can expect plenty more anime content coming their way. While fans will have to wait until next year to dive into the third season of the anime series that introduced us to the Stone World, a new anime special is set to focus on the pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the series as Senku continues trying to find a way to restore humanity to its former glory.

Will you be checking out this new wild manga from Boichi when it arrives later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of stone.