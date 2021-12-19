Dr. Stone: Ryusui Special Debuts First Trailer, Poster

Earlier this year, Dr. Stone piqued the attention of fans when its second season ended, and there is still plenty of more coming for the franchise. If you didn’t know, Dr. Stone season three is in the works, but a TV special will make its premiere before any episodes go live. After all, Dr. Stone: Ryusui is well into production, and fans just got their first look at the TV event at Jump Festa!

If you did not know, Dr. Stone: Ryusui is ready to set sail on its maiden voyage in Japan. The TV special made its debut at Jump Festa this past weekend, and it was there fans learned a ton about the project. Not only will it hit cable next summer, but Ryusui will head up the series with a slew of adventures.

https://twitter.com/WSJ_manga/status/1472427776620007424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see in the trailer above, the adventurer is shown in his usual outfit as his pirate’s hat caps the look. Paired with a collar trench coat, Ryusui embodies exploration in this clip as he stands before a wooded background. And while little else is shown of the character, Dr. Stone fans did get a close-up of his smile before the teaser ends.

Now, for those who are not familiar with Ryusui, the character is a major one in Dr. Stone. The character was sought after by Senku who revived Ryusui thanks to his survival skills. The adventurer was known for his sailing skills, and Ryusui can navigate by air or sea. As you can imagine, that kind of knowledge is a must-have for Senku, and Ryusui becomes a major player in the Kingdom of Science as such.

Now, it seems this new special will focus on Ryusui likely before the world was petrified. Ryusui has a long history, and his bloodline guaranteed him a cutthroat upbringing. So if you have always wanted to see Ryusui’s childhood play out on screen, well – your time has come. You can always catch up on the manga ahead of time if Ryusui has piqued your curiosity, so stateside readers can find the series in-store or online through Viz Media.

What do you think about this upcoming special? Are you keeping up with Dr. Stone as its third season approaches?