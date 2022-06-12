Dr. Stone: Ryusui Shares First Trailer, Poster

✖

Dr. Stone is making its way back to the small screen soon, but the series will head out with a new cast in tow. After all, the team at TMS Entertainment has been working hard on a spin-off special all about Ryusui. And if you want your first look at the project, the anime just dropped its first trailer-poster combo!

As you can see below, the first trailer for Dr. Stone: Ryusui is live, and it highlights just some of the action coming for fans. The anime special is slated to drop on July 10th with a new traveler at the lead. The main series will then resume its anime journey with season three next year.

Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI airs in a 1-hour slot scheduled for July 10!



Now, if you are not familiar with Ryusui, the character plays an impressive role in the main series. Born Ryusui Nanami, the boy was revived by Senku during his travels after learning about their impressive sailing skills. Ryusui eventually becomes one of the Five Commanders of the Kingdom of Science given his skillset, and this upcoming Dr. Stone special will follow Ryusui during one of his biggest expeditions.

If you are not caught up with seasons one and two of Dr. Stone, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga is also available to fans through Viz Media, and Dr. Stone is finally complete thanks to the hardworking of creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi. So if you want more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim-until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think of this first look at Dr. Stone: Ryusui? Will you be tuning in to the new series?