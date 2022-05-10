Dr. Stone Reveals First Poster for New Stage Play

✖

Dr. Stone might have ended its manga run, and a new season of the anime is currently in the works, but there are also new plans to bring it back for a stage play overseas as well. Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga franchise is now bigger than ever following the release of the final chapter earlier this Spring, and thus Shueisha has kicked off a whole new wave of celebrations for the franchise. This includes the aforementioned third season of the anime now in the works, and surprising plans to bring it to live action with its first stage play hitting later this Summer.

The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has announced that Dr. Stone will be getting its own stage play across Japan later this Summer. Titled Dr. Stone The Stage: Science World, this new play will be running throughout Japan throughout July. Much like all of the other stage plays taking on Shueisha's works, unfortunately there are no international plans made for it just yet but at least international fans can enjoy it at a distance thanks to some new art from Boichi for the stage play's first poster. You can check it out below:

Dr. Stone's manga came to an end earlier this Spring, but this is far from the only new outlet fans can expect from the franchise in the coming year. While the third season of the anime is currently in the works for a release some time in 2023, the franchise will be briefly returning for a new anime special focusing on Ryusui hitting some time this year. It was previously teased to launch this Summer, but there has yet to be a concrete release date given for the new Ryusui special as of this writing. But silver lining is that means there is plenty of time to catch up.

You can now find Dr. Stone's first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

What do you think? Curious to see what a live-action version of Dr. Stone will actually look like? How did you feel about the manga's grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!