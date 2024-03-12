Dragon Ball: 20,000 Fans Gather to Mourn Akira Toriyama at Argentina Memorial

Dragon Ball fans are still reeling from the loss of artist Akira Toriyama. Decades ago, the mangaka began their comeuppance as one of the industry's top creators. From Dr. Slump to Sand Land and Dragon Ball, Toriyama helped shape the world of modern manga. Now, fans across the globe are mourning his death, and thousands of fans gathered in Argentina this week to honor the artist.

As you can see below, videos have cropped up on social media from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Over the weekend, estimates suggest between 20,000 and 30,000 fans gathered in the city's downtown square to honor Toriyama. Videos documenting the Genki Dama tribute have gone viral in the past few days, and it shows how dedicated the Dragon Ball fans are.

"Gracias, Akira!"

Dragon Ball fans gathered at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina today to perform a Genki Dama to honor Akira Toriyama. Some social media accounts sharing videos of the event claim that 20,000-30,000 people participated.pic.twitter.com/bBMTiGx6Qs https://t.co/YJpXtSQCTO — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) March 10, 2024

This kind of outpouring is impressive to say the least, and it is not surprising to see. For decades, Toriyama has been celebrated as the Father of Dragon Ball, and the anime's impact on the world cannot be overstated. From fashion to music and sports, Son Goku has weaseled his way into all facets of pop culture. There is no denying the popularity of Dragon Ball globally, and that goes doubly in places like South America and Latin America. Countries in these regions have always gone all out for Goku, so the death of Toriyama was bound to hit hard.

If you are not familiar with the creator of Dragon Ball, Toriyama more than earned his reputation as a legend. Born April 1955, he discovered a love for art and drawing at a young age. After Toriyama was introduced to Aston Boy, he became obsessed with manga and went on to pursue a career in art. When he was 23 years old, Toriyama entered a manga contest for cash, and his work kicked off from there. Between Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball, Toriyama went on to become one of manga's top-selling creators of all time. And even decades after his prime, Toriyama was revered by fans as a champion of the industry. His passing has come as a hard blow to both fans and colleagues. And as we can see by this latest tribute in Argentina, Toriyama's fans are showing up to honor his legacy.

