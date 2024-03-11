Dragon Ball Daima Expands Release With TV Schedule

Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up for its launch later this year, and the new anime is expanding its schedule with a full TV station release in Japan! Dragon Ball Daima was originally announced as a brand new Dragon Ball anime series crafted to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the original Dragon Ball manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. This new anime will be de-aging Goku back into a child, and thrust him into a whole new galaxy of adventures as he takes on new foes while trying to figure out what's going on.

While previously announced to release some time later this Fall in Japan, Fuji TV has now confirmed that they will be airing the new Dragon Ball Daima anime on TV as part of their new broadcast schedule. Previous rumors seemed to point to this new anime perhaps having an online only release, but now it's been confirmed that this will be a new project airing on television. This will be a great way to honor its late creator Akira Toriyama, who had a major hand in its production and designs.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing in Japan later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing (nor have its launch plans outside of Japan been confirmed either). The late and great Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast as of the time of this writing. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Daima later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!