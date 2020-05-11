Dragon Ball's Best Theme Song Gets Quarantine Cover by Original Artist

Dragon Ball has a slew of theme songs under its belt, but Hironobu Kageyama just revived his beloved "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" single for a special occasion. The artist, like billions of others, is staying at home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But thanks to the miracle of technology, Kageyama was able to share an acoustic performance of the Dragon Ball theme song with fans.

The rendition, which can be found above, was done by Kageyama along with Ricardo Cruz. The latter will be known to otakus as Cruz is a Brazilian singer who grew an online following for covering anime tracks. Now, Cruz can say he has done a duet with Kageyama on the most beloved Dragon Ball theme song to date, and that is no small feat to accomplish.

The acoustic cover is straightforward, and it is definitely a rare treat for fans of Kageyama. The singer has a long career in Japan, and many of his stages are elaborate to say the least. From decor to lighting and costuming, Kageyama goes all out with his shows. The flashier the production is the better things will be. So you can understand why this toned down version of "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" is so rare.

With Kageyama on the acoustic guitar, the Dragon Ball single sounds as timeless as ever even in this minimal way. There is no question that Kageyama's vocals are as solid as ever, and Cruz balances his voice with the Japanese singer pretty perfectly. So if you are needing a new post-workout bop to binge these days, this take on "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" is just what you need! Even Vegeta would be down with this version of the song, and who are we to argue with a Saiyan? Especially when that Saiyan has been known to off people at the slightest sign of back talk...

What do you make of this stripped down take on the classic song? Is there another theme song out there needing an acoustic rendition? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

