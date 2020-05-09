Why Dragon Ball Super: Broly Works as a Finale

Going Out On Top As mentioned earlier, many fans agree that Dragon Ball Super: Broly was easily the best movie in the franchise, toppling the likes of Broly's first appearance in the films that took place outside of continuity. Toei Animation pulled out all the stops in presenting a story that not only gave us some of the most gorgeous fight scenes and character designs that the season has ever produced, but also gave a good tie off to the story of the Saiyans themselves. With the movie incorporating so many elements of Dragon Ball along the way, should the movie have been a finale so that the franchise could have gone out on the highest of notes?

Wraps Goku's Heritage "You can call me Kakarot!" While this final line of the film might not have seemed that important, it can be argued that this throwaway was Goku coming to make peace with his heritage as an alien that was born galaxies away from the Earth. Having finally made peace with Vegeta, Goku was able to take much less time in forming a bond with Broly after their known down, drag out fight that nearly killed them both and almost destroyed the planet. Though Goku always considered himself an earthling, it's clear that he's found a certain level of understanding with the warrior race that gave him life and has found a path to walk that takes a little from both the Earth and the Planet Vegeta.

Wraps Up The Saiyan Heritage The film gives us a much better look into not only Planet Vegeta, but the culture of the Saiyan race by introducing us to Goku's mother and showing us how Goku, Vegeta, and Broly were able to escape the fates of so many of their fellow warriors. As the trio of Saiyans come to a level of understanding, they have somewhat broken the shackles that were placed upon them by their warring race and found peace between one another. Though we're certain that there are more stories that could be told about Bardock and the other Saiyans throughout time, this seems like a fine ending point for the warrior race.

Buries The Hatchet I mentioned earlier that Goku, Vegeta, and Broly were able to make amends with one another, but specifically, the true "burying of the hatchet" is in relation to Goku and Vegeta. Vegeta, over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, has transformed from a war hungry planet destroyer into a family man who has found ways to fight for the greater good while pushing his pride to the side. Perhaps there is no better example of this than in Dragon Ball Super: Broly where Vegeta has to perform the fusion dance for the first time in continuity. Vegeta has had to swallow his pride several times before in the franchise of course, with examples varying from scenes such as the Prince of the Saiyans fusing with Goku to make Vegito and having to perform a ridiculous dance in order to distract the God of Destruction Beerus, but the fusion dance represents something else entirely. Not only does Vegeta have to once again perform a ridiculous dance, but he has to completely bury the hatchet with Goku to boot. It makes for a nice ending to their relationship if that was the case.

The Highest Power Levels Listen, the warriors of Dragon Ball are sure to get stronger following this movie somehow, but should they? We saw the heights of Broly's power as the Legendary Super Saiyan and the heights of both Goku and Vegeta's power levels combined in the form of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. The Moro Arc, running in the manga, hasn't hit these kind of heights and we're not sure if it should. Is there anywhere else for the anime to go if all the characters are able to destroy universes at some point?

An End For Super, Not The Franchise This one is a bit of a cheat but it works all the same, as perhaps Broly could mark an end for Dragon Ball Super itself and the anime could return to the small screens with a new moniker whenever its ends its hiatus. With the anime taking some time off following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power arc, nothing would drum up interest once again more with the Moro Arc adaptation than a new name for the series to run alongside the likes of "Z" and "Super". If there had to be an ending to Dragon Ball Super, Broly would certainly be a fantastic send off as the franchise marches forward.